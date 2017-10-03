Expert Analysis - Series

Judging A Book: Tunheim Reviews 'Miles Lord'

By U.S. District Judge John Tunheim October 3, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges.

Judge John Tunheim Years ago, before I attended law school, I was a young aide to Senator Hubert Humphrey in Minneapolis. Our offices were two floors below the chambers and courtroom of Judge Miles Lord, whom I saw frequently when he visited his good friend Hubert Humphrey. One day, my phone rang and it was Judge Lord, calling from his courtroom. He advised me in a low voice to “come on up”...
