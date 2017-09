SEC Accuses Calif. Couple Of EB-5 Investment 'Sham'

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it has taken action in California federal court to halt what it described as a husband-and-wife duo’s scheme involving two fraudulent securities offerings that raised $22.5 million from Chinese investors looking to obtain green cards through the federal government’s EB-5 immigrant investor program.



U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson signed off last week on the SEC’s request for a temporary restraining order against Arcadia, California, residents Edward and Jean Chen and several companies they control, freezing their assets...

