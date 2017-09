BOE's Carney Pledges To Protect Banks From Brexit Crisis

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 12:31 PM BST) -- The governor of the Bank of England said on Thursday that the central bank will do everything in its power to minimize shocks to the banking sector when the U.K. leaves the European Union.



Governor Mark Carney says the Bank of England will use "all our powers" to help banks avoid crisis as Britain prepares for Brexit. (AP) Mark Carney said the BOE's independence from the U.K. government, granted in 1997, helped monetary policy respond “boldly and effectively” to the financial crisis a decade ago. It ...

