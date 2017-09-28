ECB Slams Lack Of Support For EU's Single Banking Rulebook

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 5:18 PM BST) -- A senior European Central Bank official criticized European Union countries on Thursday, saying they had failed to support the bloc’s project to harmonize financial services policy into a single rulebook.



Sabine Lautenschlager, vice chairwoman of the ECB’s supervisory board, said the lack of support has left Europe with a “regulatory hotchpotch” that distorts competition and could allow firms to exploit loopholes in national regulations.



Lautenschlager said she was disappointed that national regulators had done so little to bring about more harmonization in EU bank rules, and that...

