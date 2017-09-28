ECB Slams Lack Of Support For EU's Single Banking Rulebook
Sabine Lautenschlager, vice chairwoman of the ECB’s supervisory board, said the lack of support has left Europe with a “regulatory hotchpotch” that distorts competition and could allow firms to exploit loopholes in national regulations.
Lautenschlager said she was disappointed that national regulators had done so little to bring about more harmonization in EU bank rules, and that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login