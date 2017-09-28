EU Protectionism 'Risks Undoing Global Regulatory Reforms'

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 1:26 PM BST) -- Disputes over the future of derivative trading after Brexit are turning financial regulation into a political football that could damage the entire European market and reverse years of reforms, a leading EU politician warned on Thursday.



Kay Swinburne MEP, vice chairwoman of the European Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs, said there was no place for protectionist political interference in financial regulation at the local level, saying it threatened the work done internationally since the 2008 financial meltdown.



Speaking at a International Swaps and Derivatives...

To view the full article, register now.