BREAKING: FLSA Exemption Case Returns To Supreme Court

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 10:56 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether employees at a California Mercedes-Benz dealership who advise customers about repair work are exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to Thursday’s Supreme Court order list.



The high court didn’t elaborate on its decision granting certiorari to Encino Motorcars LLC, which filed a petition in May asking the justices to overturn the Ninth Circuit’s January ruling that the workers — known generally as service advisers — could continue a wage and hour lawsuit against Encino because...

