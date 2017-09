Justices To Review Compelled Statements' Pre-Trial Use

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will weigh in on when individuals have a Fifth Amendment right to be free from compelled statements being used against them — a case that will have effects in cross-border prosecutions and beyond.



The city of Hays, Kansas, petitioned the high court for certiorari after a successful appeal by former Hays police officer Matthew Jack Dwight Vogt. The Tenth Circuit had agreed that Vogt's Fifth Amendment rights had been violated when a compelled statement was used against him at...

