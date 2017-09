J&J Loses Bid For Rehearing Of FCA Ruling By 1st Circ.

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. lost their latest bid to escape accusations the companies indirectly submitted false claims to the government for faulty hip replacement devices when a First Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that it would not reconsider its revival of the allegations.



In a brief order, the court denied the companies’ petitions both for a rehearing and for a rehearing en banc, thereby allowing whistleblowers Antoni Nargol and David Langton to proceed with their allegations that DePuy indirectly caused...

