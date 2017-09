Venezuela Wants $490M Award Tossed In Row With Glassmaker

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Venezuela told a D.C. Federal judge on Wednesday that OI European Group BV can't enforce a $490 million award issued against it by the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes because the glassmaker, which accused the South American country of expropriating its factories without providing adequate compensation, sold its underlying claim to an Irish investment fund.



The South American country accused the company of intentionally concealing the fact that it sold the right to enforce the award to an unnamed Irish investment fund for...

