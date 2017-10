DLA Real Estate Chair Says Firms Should Follow Global Money

Law360, Minneapolis (October 6, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT) -- United States real estate continues to be viewed as a safe haven by foreign companies, and as real estate investment becomes more global, law firms should adapt and position their practices to be able to handle such complex cross-border transactions, DLA Piper's U.S. real estate chair John Sullivan told Law360 in a recent wide-ranging interview.



Sullivan said that despite the political turmoil playing out now in Washington, foreign institutional investors still see the U.S. as one of the best and safest places to park their capital....

