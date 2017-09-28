BREAKING: Trump To Tap Texas Justice, Gibson Dunn Partner For 5th Circ.

Law360, Dallas (September 28, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump will nominate Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner Jim Ho to the Fifth Circuit, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn confirmed Thursday.



Justice Willett is a veteran of the George W. Bush administration and the Texas attorney general’s office and was appointed to the Texas high court in 2005. Ho, a former clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, served as solicitor general for Texas after Ted Cruz and worked in private practice for Gibson Dunn both...

