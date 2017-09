Tax Court Rejects IRS' Definition of 'Separate' Tax Return

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A married taxpayer who mistakenly claimed a single filing status on his income tax return is still entitled to joint filing benefits, the U.S. Tax Court ruled on Thursday, rejecting the IRS’ definition of a “separate” tax return that would have blocked him from changing his status.



The Tax Court ruled that although Fansu Camara erroneously claimed a single status on his 2012 income tax return, it was still not considered a “separate return” under section 6013(b) of the Internal Revenue Code. If it had been...

