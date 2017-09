EU And US Authorities Seek To Cooperate On Bank Resolution

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 12:48 PM BST) -- The European Banking Authority and several U.S. financial regulatory agencies have agreed to a framework setting out how they can work together on the crisis management and resolution of struggling banks, it was announced Friday.



The EBA said it has signed a framework cooperation arrangement with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — an independent bureau within the U.S. Treasury — the Securities and Exchange Commission and the New York...

