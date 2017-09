ESMA Sets Out Use Of Benchmarks Under New Regs

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 6:30 PM BST) -- European investors and other market participants were given extra details Friday on the entities that will be caught by a new European Union law designed to restore faith in financial benchmarks, when it comes into force at the start of next year.



Industry participants had asked the European Securities and Markets Authority to set out the circumstances in which supervised firms would be viewed as using a benchmark under a section of the EU's Benchmarks Regulation that applies to derivatives, as well as how benchmarks can...

