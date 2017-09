Yukos Vehicle Pays Arbitration Award To Russian Federation

Law360, London (September 29, 2017, 5:06 PM BST) -- The financing vehicle of OAO Yukos Oil Co. has paid £1.2 million ($1.6 million) to Russia in costs over an abortive arbitration award made in September 2016 in favor of the Russian Federation, the International Centre for Legal Protection said on Friday.



The ICLP, which is funded by the Russian government, issued a claim at the High Court in London earlier this month alleging that Financial Performance Holdings BV had failed to pay costs connected to the award under the rules of the United Nations Commission on International Trade...

