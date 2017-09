NJ Appeals Court Says Fireworks Techs Are Contractors

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division found Friday that pyrotechnicians at a fireworks manufacturer were properly classified as independent contractors, reversing a finding by the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development that they should have been classified as employees.



The three-judge panel said that pyrotechnicians who worked for Garden State Fireworks Inc. usually worked on only a handful of days in a year, mostly around the Fourth of July and Memorial Day. They all had other jobs or were retired and were...

