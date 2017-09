Fed. Reserve Fines HSBC $175 Million Over Forex Practices

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board on Friday said that it has fined HSBC $175.3 million for failing to properly oversee its foreign currency exchange trading business, the latest fallout from investigations into the alleged rigging of the forex markets by global banks.



The penalty comes as HSBC’s former head of foreign exchange spot trading, Mark Johnson, is facing trial in New York federal court over allegations that he and others traded on inside information about a $3.5 billion cash swap. The bank has already been fined by the...

