AT&T Training Managers Ink $2.75M Class Action Wage Deal

Law360, San Francisco (September 29, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A class of corporate training managers asked a California federal judge Friday to approve a $2.75 million settlement with AT&T, which would end its suit alleging the telecom giant misclassified them as independent contractors and failed to pay them overtime in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.



In a motion for preliminary approval, the class asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to approve a deal with what it admitted was “a somewhat unusual structure.” The proposal includes a hybrid fund that is both a common...

