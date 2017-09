DOL Wins Private Equity Firm H-1B Back Pay Battle

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday sided with the U.S. Department of Labor in a lawsuit by a private equity firm stemming from an investigation into alleged violations of the H-1B visa program, saying an agency review board correctly found the company liable for nearly $23,000 in back wages.



U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted summary judgment in favor of the agency, upholding a 2016 determination by the the DOL’s Administrative Review Board which found Aleutian Capital Partners LLC owed a total of $22,713.31 to...

