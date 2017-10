SEC’s Fraud Case Against Roof Co., GC Survive Unscathed

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined on Friday to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suit accusing a roofing company and its general counsel of hiding its potential liability in a False Claims Act investigation from shareholders for several months.



The finance regulator accused RPM International Inc., an Ohio-based chemicals and materials company, and its general counsel and chief compliance officer Edward Moore of taking too long to come clean with investors about the probe, which the company ultimately paid $61 million to resolve. U.S. District...

