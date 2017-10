'Initial Coin Offerings' Deceived Investors, SEC Says

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued its first fraud charges involving so-called initial coin offerings, alleging in New York district court Friday that a businessman and two companies swindled investors through ICOs purportedly backed by real estate and diamonds.



The SEC alleges that Maksim Zaslavskiy and his companies REcoin Group Foundation and DRC World Inc., also known as Diamond Reserve Club, fraudulently sold investors digital tokens marketed as something similar to securities that would normally require registration, except that these tokens don't actually exist....

