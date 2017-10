BOE Sets Out Approach To Resolution And Bail-In Debt

Law360, London (October 2, 2017, 1:20 PM BST) -- The Bank of England published updates on Monday to the way it applies EU regulations introduced after the financial crisis that allow struggling banks to fail in an orderly way without using taxpayer money for bailouts.



The central bank has revealed in a 49-page document the tools it can use for dealing with a failing bank. It also launched a consultation on the extra capital that banking groups in the U.K. will need to set aside under the rules.



The resolution regime, which the BOE said...

To view the full article, register now.