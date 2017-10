UK Banks Must Add £4B In Resolution Funds By 2022, BOE Says

Law360, London (October 2, 2017, 1:20 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said on Monday that banks will have to stock up capital buffers by £4 billion ($5.3 billion) by 2022 to comply with new rules intended to protect taxpayers from emergency bailouts if major institutions fail.



Banking groups in the U.K. will need to set aside billions of pounds under new European Union rules designed to resolve bank insolvencies. (AP) The figure was revealed in a consultation paper on extra capital that banking groups in the U.K. will need to set aside under...

To view the full article, register now.