Tchenguiz Wants OK To Use SFO Docs In £2.2B Case

Law360, London (October 2, 2017, 7:34 PM BST) -- London-based property mogul Vincent Tchenguiz on Monday asked the High Court in London to reverse a court order preventing him from using a cache of documents disclosed by the Serious Fraud Office in a damages claim against the agency for his £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) lawsuit against accountancy firm Grant Thornton LLC.



The Iranian real estate tycoon wants a declaration granting him the right rely on 17 documents disclosed during a case brought against the British enforcement agency over its botched 2011 investigation into his and...

