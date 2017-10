UK Complaints Board Upholds Banker's Case Against FCA

Law360, London (October 2, 2017, 7:15 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s complaints commission said Monday it has upheld a grievance brought by a former UBS derivatives trader against the Financial Conduct Authority over its alleged failure to disclose information during an investigation into conduct linked to the sprawling Libor-rigging scandal.



Arif Hussein, former head of the pound sterling interest rates desk at UBS, said the FCA had failed to disclose information to its regulatory decisions committee about a limitation period on which it could bring a potential financial penalty against him, and had misrepresented its...

To view the full article, register now.