High Court Declines To Hear W.Va. Use Tax Credit Fight

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a petition from the state of West Virginia requesting another look at a lower court’s decision granting use tax credits to a Florida-based railroad carrier for sales taxes paid to counties and cities on motor fuel purchases outside of West Virginia.



The West Virginia Supreme Court had held the state’s tax credit scheme, which gave carriers a credit for sales taxes paid to states but not counties and cities, violated the U.S. Constitution’s dormant commerce clause....

