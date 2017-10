Univ. Must Face Professors Who Say It Retaliated Over Blog

Law360, Springfield (October 2, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Former officials from Chicago State University cannot escape the claims brought by CSU professors who say the officials put into place policies meant to chill their free speech rights in retaliation for beginning a blog critical of the university, an Illinois federal judge ruled Friday.



U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall denied most of the CSU officials’ motions to dismiss the professors’ claims, writing that the professors’ case does not fail on subject matter jurisdiction and that they had suffered an injury in fact.



Though the school's...

To view the full article, register now.