White & Case Gains International Arbitration Pro In Sydney

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has added a former King & Wood Mallesons LLP partner who brings years of experience handling international arbitration disputes in the Asia-Pacific region to the firm’s recently opened Sydney office.



Max Bonnell joined the firm Oct. 2 as a partner in the international arbitration practice group. He previously spent more than 18 years as a partner at King & Wood Mallesons, where he earned a strong reputation for his work on arbitration disputes involving India and for his representation of companies from...

To view the full article, register now.