UK Insurers Seek To Preserve Contracts As Brexit Looms

Law360, London (October 5, 2017, 5:36 PM BST) -- Legal teams at British insurers are preparing contingency plans to transfer cross-border contracts to licensed entities in Europe as they confront the possibility that the U.K. government will fail to secure a clear regulatory deal for the industry after Brexit.



British insurers have set themselves a November deadline for deciding whether to shift U.K.-managed insurance policies and pensions for EU customers. Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods warned on Thursday that the government has until Christmas to agree to a transition deal with the EU...

