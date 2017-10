Singapore's GLP Inks $2.8B Deal For European Logistics Co.

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Singapore-based Global Logistic Properties Ltd. will pay $2.8 billion to buy European logistics company IDI Gazeley from Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a deal that comes as a private-equity-backed group looks to buy out GLP.



GLP lauded the deal as an opportunity to pick up "one of the highest quality portfolios in Europe" as it looks to expand into the region. The company plans to include the Gazeley portfolio in its fund management platform and is talking with "interested capital partners" about potential partnerships, it said Monday....

To view the full article, register now.