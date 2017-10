No DACA Replacement Without Border Security: GOP Sens.

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers on Tuesday proffered competing visions for a legislative replacement of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, in anticipation of its imminent termination, with Republicans advocating that immigration enforcement and border security must be a crucial part of any remedies for young immigrants whose livelihood depends on the program.



Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., as well as representatives from the U.S. departments of Justice and Homeland Security, held...

