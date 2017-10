9th Circ. Backs Weighing Immigrant Assets When Setting Bonds

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld a California federal court's determination that temporarily calls for immigration officials to consider the financial circumstances of detained individuals suspected of being in the U.S. without authorization when determining bond amounts or alternatives for conditionally releasing them.



The appellate court panel held that the Central District of California did not abuse its discretion by issuing a preliminary injunction that requires the federal government to factor the financial recourses that immigrants have access to when setting their bond amounts, as the...

