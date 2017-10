Judge Shuts Door On AmEx Investors' Suit But Opens Window

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action by American Express Co. shareholders who say that the company hid the importance of its co-branding agreement with Costco Wholesale Corp. and wasn’t upfront about the chances it would lapse, but the investors will get a second chance.



A union pension fund that owned AmEx stock sued the credit card company in 2015 when its stock price fell after it disclosed that its co-branding agreement with Costco would not be renewed. The fund said AmEx’s...

To view the full article, register now.