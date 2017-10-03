Expert Analysis

7th Circ. Should Have Addressed Novel Insurance Argument

By John Eggum and Paul Ferland October 3, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Take a moment to comprehend the following summary of a recent holding by the Seventh Circuit: if an insurance policy requires that an insured obtain its insurer’s consent to settle a claim brought by a third party, the insured must obtain the consent of its insurer to settle such a claim. While that admittedly simplistic summary may seem obvious, arriving at that holding under the facts of Ratajczak v. Beazley Solutions Ltd. was not quite as obvious. In Ratajczak, the insured put its insurer on notice...
