Canadian's Unemployment Comp Not Exempt, Tax Court Says

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court has held that unemployment compensation paid by Ohio to a Canadian citizen is subject to federal income tax under the U.S.-Canada tax treaty. In its ruling, filed Monday, the Tax Court concluded that Article XXII of the treaty, which covers other income, applied and expressly permitted the U.S. to tax a Canadian citizen’s unemployment compensation because it arose within the U.S.



Pei Fang Guo represented herself.



The Internal Revenue Service is represented by Gerard Mackey and Peter N. Scharff.



The case is...

