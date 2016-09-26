Cogenra, SolarCity Agree To Toss Of Unfair Competition Suit

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A SolarCity Corp. competitor that sued Elon Musk’s solar power company has agreed to drop its claims in its unfair and unlawful competition suit, the parties told a California federal court on Monday.



Cogenra Solar Inc. and SolarCity entered a brief stipulation that all of Cogenra’s claims be dismissed in the suit alleging SolarCity stole trade secrets after breaking a promise to partner with its competitor. In August, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria denied SolarCity’s motion to dismiss the suit, but did drop Khosla Ventures, Cogenra’s...

To view the full article, register now.