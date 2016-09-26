Cogenra, SolarCity Agree To Toss Of Unfair Competition Suit

By Adam Lidgett

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A SolarCity Corp. competitor that sued Elon Musk’s solar power company has agreed to drop its claims in its unfair and unlawful competition suit, the parties told a California federal court on Monday.

Cogenra Solar Inc. and SolarCity entered a brief stipulation that all of Cogenra’s claims be dismissed in the suit alleging SolarCity stole trade secrets after breaking a promise to partner with its competitor. In August, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria denied SolarCity’s motion to dismiss the suit, but did drop Khosla Ventures, Cogenra’s...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Cogenra Solar, Inc. et al v. SolarCity Corporation et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-05481

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Vince Chhabria

Date Filed

September 26, 2016

