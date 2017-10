Vanderbilt Hospital's Win Affirmed In Suit By Amputee

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee state appellate court has decided in a split decision not to revive an amputee’s suit against Vanderbilt University over his treatment at its medical center, ruling that the trial judge was not wrong to direct a verdict in favor of the university.



Patrick Miller was unable to convince the court that he had presented enough evidence at trial to support his argument that Vanderbilt doctors discharged him too soon after his knee surgery following an Oct. 22, 2010 motorcycle accident and that this mistake...

