The New HHS Approach To HIPAA?

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT) -- In this space in April 2017, I wrote that “[t]wo months into the Trump administration, and at least externally, it would seem that the old saying that ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’ is alive and well at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services when it comes to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.” And at the time, that was correct, with HHS coming off one of its most active enforcement quarters ever with respect to HIPAA compliance. Five...

To view the full article, register now.