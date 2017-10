Tax Convict's Gifts Ruled Fraudulent, Subject To $15M Liability

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal court has granted the government’s motion for summary judgment imposing $15.3 million in tax liability and interest and foreclosing tax liens on 19 properties owned by a tax convict who attempted to transfer them to his wife as gifts.



The taxpayer and owner of the properties, Stanley Wade, a twice convicted fraudster, claimed since the transfers were a gift to his wife, Janet Wade, they were exempt from tax liability. The court disagreed, finding in an Oct. 2 order that the transfers were...

