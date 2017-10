UK Watchdog Finalizes Policy On Leverage Ratio Treatment

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 3:37 PM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority said on Tuesday it has decided to raise the so-called leverage ratio for British banks to 3.25 percent of an institution’s total balance sheet, to reflect its 2016 decision to exclude central bank reserves from calculations of compulsory capital holdings.



The PRA said it has finalized policies that will allow firms to exclude central bank reserves, which have increased since quantitative easing was introduced. But they will be forced to raise their leverage ratio — a measure of a bank’s core capital...

