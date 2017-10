Judgment To Play Big Part In PRA's Pillar 2A Calculation

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 6:27 PM BST) -- The Bank of England’s regulatory arm made multiple updates on Tuesday to new rules coming into force next year, including on the judgment it will apply to the standardized method British banks use to calculate how much capital they need to withstand market shocks.



The Prudential Regulation Authority has finalized its policy and published a summary of the industry feedback it received during a consultation on the calculation of Pillar 2A, a capital add-on that individual banks must set aside above industry minimums.



The regulator has...

