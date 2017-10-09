ESMA Acknowledges Risk Of Early MiFID II Trading Glitches
Steven Maijoor told the European Parliament that with just three months to go it was almost certain that there would be problems implementing the laws. (AP) The second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II, goes live on Jan. 3, following a yearlong delay to allow regulators and the financial industry to prepare for its...
