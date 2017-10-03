Insurer Everest Re Eyes Dublin To Access EU Market
The Bermuda-based reinsurer said on Monday that the Central Bank of Ireland has given the green light in principle to its subsidiary Everest Insurance Ireland, dac, letting the parent firm operate within the EU’s single regulatory framework.
“The robust regulatory environment, stable economy and highly educated talent pool make Ireland an excellent choice for Everest,” said...
