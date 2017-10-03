EU Backs ECB Bid For Greater Powers to Regulate Clearing
The European Commission wants to give the European Central Bank more powers to regulate clearing systems for financial instruments after Brexit. (AP) The European Commission has recommended immediate approval of a request from the ECB for more powers to regulate clearing systems for financial instruments.
London dominates the market for...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login