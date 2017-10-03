EU Backs ECB Bid For Greater Powers to Regulate Clearing

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 4:22 PM BST) -- The European Union is to hand the European Central Bank greater powers to regulate euro derivative clearing after Brexit, the bloc’s executive said on Tuesday, as it moves to weaken London’s dominance of the lucrative market.

The European Commission wants to give the European Central Bank more powers to regulate clearing systems for financial instruments after Brexit. (AP) The European Commission has recommended immediate approval of a request from the ECB for more powers to regulate clearing systems for financial instruments.

