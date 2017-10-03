Insurer Sues Law Firm Over 'Inaccessible Property' Claim

Law360, London (October 3, 2017, 5:18 PM BST) -- An insurer has accused a law firm of failing to exercise due care while advising a client who allegedly bought property that turned out to be unreachable by car.



Great Lakes Reinsurance (U.K.) SE filed a claim at the High Court in London on Sept. 18 against Menneer Shuttleworth Solicitors and Heringtons LLP — the new name for the firm following a merger — according to court documents seen by Law360 on Tuesday.



The case involves a property that John Leahy, a client of Menneer Shuttleworth,...

