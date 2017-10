'Pay To Play' Rules Expand To Capital Acquisition Brokers

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority proposal that broadens “pay to play” rules — which bar investment investors from soliciting government business for two years after a political contribution — to a new category of advisers known as capital-acquisition brokers.



The proposal, approved Friday, means that capital-acquisition brokers who donate to officials running for public office can’t seek paid work from that same government entity for at least two years. The same rule already applies to full-scale brokerages....

