UHF Discount Creates Arcane Merger Loophole, Rep. Says

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Rep. David Price shamed the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday for reactivating its so-called UHF discount, saying during a press call that the measure is lending unacceptable leverage to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s proposed acquisition of Tribune Media Co.



The Democrat from North Carolina recently introduced the Local and Independent Television Protection Act, a bill aimed at permanently eliminating the UHF discount, and he said Tuesday that the discount is providing a loophole for big media companies seeking to claim more territory.



“It’s a problem for...

