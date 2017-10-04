Business Groups Sue Over Mass. Millionaires Tax

Law360, Boston (October 4, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A group of Massachusetts business and fiscal policy leaders filed a complaint Tuesday challenging an initiative petition to amend the state constitution to impose a 4 percent surtax on all incomes over $1 million.



The initiative contains many constitutional violations, including the combination of a graduated income tax with a popular spending measure, according to the group's state court suit against the attorney general and secretary of Massachusetts. That tax has been rejected by Massachusetts voters several times, and its combination with the spending measure is...

