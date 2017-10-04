EU Antitrust Watchdog Orders Amazon To Pay €250M In Back Taxes

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT) -- The European Commission ordered Luxembourg on Wednesday to recover €250 million ($294 million) in corporate income taxes from Amazon, finding that a tax ruling the country granted the retail giant amounted to anti-competitive state aid.

Amazon is the latest in a string of companies, including Apple and Starbucks, found by the EU to have received illegal tax advantages. (AP) After investigating for years, the European Union's antitrust enforcer decided the tax ruling from Luxembourg approving a transfer pricing arrangement that allowed Amazon.com Inc. to record most...
