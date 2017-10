ECB To Tighten Rules For How Banks Manage Bad Loans

Law360, London (October 4, 2017, 12:46 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank announced proposals on Wednesday to expand existing guidance and require banks under its supervision to set aside extra capital to cover new nonperforming loans on their books from January 2018.



The European Central Bank proposals are part of a wider regime aimed at tackling the huge pile of bad loans stifling economic growth in Europe. (AP) The ratio of nonperforming loans, or NPLs, on bank balance sheets across the EU has remained stubbornly high in the ten years since the financial crisis...

To view the full article, register now.